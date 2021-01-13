Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 567,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,576 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.