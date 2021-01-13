Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report sales of $329.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.59 million and the highest is $344.80 million. Cubic reported sales of $328.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 367,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -505.54 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.