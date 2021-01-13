Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $40.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.28 million. Insmed posted sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $164.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $168.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.44 million, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.