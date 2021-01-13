Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.