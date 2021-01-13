Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $121.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $126.10 million. Lindsay posted sales of $113.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $472.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $475.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.75 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $501.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

LNN stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.99. 130,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

