Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE LFC opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

