Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

