Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Hold

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 in the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Glu Mobile by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 127,959 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.