Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to Sell

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

