Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

