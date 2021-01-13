Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDF. BidaskClub cut Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CRDF opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $627.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

