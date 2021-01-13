Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Sell

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYEN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 264,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

