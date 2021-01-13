Zacks Investment Research Lowers GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.08.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

