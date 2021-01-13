Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) to Hold

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hutchison China MediTech stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 296,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

