Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Hold

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 0.98. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

