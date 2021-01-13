Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 326. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

