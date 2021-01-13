Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

