Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,002.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,907.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

