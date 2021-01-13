Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOMA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of LOMA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

