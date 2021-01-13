ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.38

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.20. ZAGG shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 310,997 shares trading hands.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ZAGG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZAGG by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZAGG during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ZAGG by 41.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZAGG during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZAGG by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

