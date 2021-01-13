ZCore (ZCR) Price Up 25.7% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One ZCore token can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $611,204.17 and approximately $13,157.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

