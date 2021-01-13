Zelwin Price Reaches $4.51 on Exchanges (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00012052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $285.82 million and approximately $238,609.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058151 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,433,009 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

