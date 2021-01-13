Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $701.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $701.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.00 million and the lowest is $678.90 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $711.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

