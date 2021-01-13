Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZION. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

