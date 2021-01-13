Zloadr Price Reaches $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 78.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $181,612.96 and approximately $436,366.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.