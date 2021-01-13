Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,644. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

