Zoetis Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the year.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

ZTS opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

