Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,949,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,027,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

