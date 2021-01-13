Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Reduced by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,034.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.63. 14,005,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,985. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

