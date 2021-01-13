Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ZLIOY stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.