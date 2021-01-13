Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 222,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 234,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

