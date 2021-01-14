-$0.03 EPS Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 130,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,635. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

