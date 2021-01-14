-$0.16 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of AMSC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 798,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 48.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

