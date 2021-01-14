$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

US Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.84. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,077. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 40.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.