$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.