$0.38 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Avnet reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avnet by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 567,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

