$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 579,261 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.97. 86,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.