-$0.61 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,703. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $306.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.