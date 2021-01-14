$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 285,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

