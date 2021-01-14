$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Sony posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 49.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $3,838,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,914. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

