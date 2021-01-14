$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

A stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. 875,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

