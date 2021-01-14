$0.91 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 94,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

