$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the highest is $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

