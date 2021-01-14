$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

