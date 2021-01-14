1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,339 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

