$103.46 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.