10,736 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

