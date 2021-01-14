115 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $848.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.72 and its 200-day moving average is $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $804.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

