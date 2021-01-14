$121.38 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $121.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the highest is $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 645,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 125.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 464,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 238.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 353,854 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.