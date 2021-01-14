13,941 Shares in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In related news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $1,784,898. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

